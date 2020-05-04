State of Michigan Retirement System Has $40,000 Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dana were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $32,995,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $26,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 115.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Dana by 1,328,341.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.