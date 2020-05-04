Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 819 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of TAP opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -299.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

