CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of CF Industries worth $25,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 387.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

CF Industries stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.