Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 36,514 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $69.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

