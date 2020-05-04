Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

NYSE:TXT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

