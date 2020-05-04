Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

