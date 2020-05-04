Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

