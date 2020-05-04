Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Watsco worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSO. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $159.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

