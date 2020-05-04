Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in VF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in VF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

