Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NUVA opened at $58.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

