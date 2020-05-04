State of Michigan Retirement System Has $43,000 Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,667 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

