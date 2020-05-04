Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 18,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $576.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

