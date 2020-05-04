State of Michigan Retirement System Has $39,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,070 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $50.41 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

