Signaturefd LLC Has $29,000 Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 3,775.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

