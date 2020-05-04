Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Littelfuse by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $65,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $145.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.85 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $892,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.