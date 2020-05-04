Under Armour (UAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY20 guidance at $0.10-0.13 EPS and its Q1 guidance at (0.14-0.15) EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.80 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.