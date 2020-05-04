ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $55.59 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.59.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $211,996.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.