BMO Capital Markets Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $283.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $279.00 to $283.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $254.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $546,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

