Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $83.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

