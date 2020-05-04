Cwm LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

