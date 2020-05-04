New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after buying an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

