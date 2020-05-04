State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 44,978 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,978 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

