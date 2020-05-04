KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of KeyCorp worth $15,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,304,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

