Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

