New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Masco worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

