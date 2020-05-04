Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

