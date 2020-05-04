Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 44,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR opened at $113.06 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,885,820 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

