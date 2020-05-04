New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

