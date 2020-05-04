New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,300 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FMC worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.76. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

