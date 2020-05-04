New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Nucor worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 125.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 50.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $41.00 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.