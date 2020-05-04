Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 459,569 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in B2Gold by 3,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.16 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

