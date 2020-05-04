Cwm LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $47.25 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

