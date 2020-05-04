US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

USCR stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $320.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Concrete will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $15,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

