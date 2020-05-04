US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

USCR has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised US Concrete from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

USCR stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $320.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Concrete will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $15,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,478,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in US Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in US Concrete by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Analyst Recommendations for US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR)

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Concrete Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
US Concrete Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $239,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $239,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc
6,582 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
6,582 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,527 Shares of AutoZone, Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,527 Shares of AutoZone, Inc.
Darling Ingredients Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Darling Ingredients Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report