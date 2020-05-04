Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $239,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $88.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

