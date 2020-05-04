6,582 Shares in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.11.

PTR opened at $34.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $63.25.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.89 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

