Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,527 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $994.45 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $917.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1,080.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

