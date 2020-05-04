Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAR stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

