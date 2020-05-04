7,000 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMS stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Cfra raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

