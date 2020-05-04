Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Entergy to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entergy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entergy stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

