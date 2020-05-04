Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $226,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

