Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,209 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $929,649,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $607,815,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE opened at $13.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

