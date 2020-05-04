Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 162,671 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,671 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Kroger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

