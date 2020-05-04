Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock worth $3,536,169 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

