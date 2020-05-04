Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

NYSE COO opened at $280.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

