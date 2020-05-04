Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 11,909 Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 120.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.03.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 28.23%.

BPY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

