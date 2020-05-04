Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $98.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.