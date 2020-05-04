Zacks: Analysts Set $18.00 Price Target for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XBiotech an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

In other XBiotech news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,292,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in XBiotech by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XBiotech by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XBiotech by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in XBiotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. XBiotech has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

