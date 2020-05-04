Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56,725 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

