Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 19,802 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

ED stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

