Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 73,758 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in eBay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.25 on Monday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $2,469,797. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

